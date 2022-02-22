sport, capitals, uc capitals, canberra capitals, casey samuels, southport magistrates court, wnbl

The Canberra Capitals have sacked Casey Samuels, taking a stand for the club's "culture and values" despite charges against the development player being struck out in court. Samuels' WNBL future was balanced on a knife's edge after she faced the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday following an incident at a Gold Coast nightspot earlier this month. Two charges against Samuels have been thrown out after police prosecutions offered no evidence against her in court. Samuels was charged with failing to leave a licenced premises and committing public nuisance following an incident at a licenced premises on the Gold Coast on February 6. But the Capitals have terminated her development deal as the club hunts its third championship in four seasons. MORE SPORT The 27-year-old had already been stood down by the Capitals from all games, training and promotional activities and now will not return to the club ahead of their looming playoff run. "The Capitals have terminated their agreement with development player Casey Samuels following an incident earlier this month," a Capitals spokesperson said. "The organisation's strong culture and values are fundamental to our success both on and off court, and the incident is at odds with our expectations and requirements for all personnel. "We wish Casey all the best in the future." The Australian Basketball Players' Association has been contacted for comment after Samuels, who made her WNBL debut with the Capitals during the 2012-13 season, was axed. Samuels had returned to the Gold Coast during the FIBA international window with the Capitals in the midst of a 10-day break from competition, where she remained ahead of her court hearing. "Ms Samuels was before the court in relation to a fail to leave licenced premises charge and commit public nuisance charge," a Southport District and Magistrates Court statement said. "Police prosecutions offered no evidence against the defendant and subsequently the charges have been struck out." The Capitals have opted against further comment, determined to bury the incident as Paul Goriss' squad sets its sights on the finals. The WNBL has published the final three rounds of its fixture, with Canberra set to play one final home game before hitting the road to close out the regular season. The Capitals will host the Melbourne Boomers at the National Convention Centre on Sunday in Canberra's final home game until next month's finals series. Road trips to face the Southside Flyers [March 5], Perth Lynx [March 12], Adelaide Lightning [March 17] and Melbourne Boomers [March 19] await the Capitals. "They've had to put up with a lot as players, more so than what the coaching staff has had to," Goriss said. "The way they've been able to lead this group, hang together and do things the right way, and it hasn't been easy for them away from the court which then takes away from their focus on their job and playing basketball. "Some of those things that have been thrown at us, we've been able to get through and get by together. It's just set up the toughness of our group in this winning streak. We just come to play and we do it together." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

