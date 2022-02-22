sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, wallaroos, rugby australia, super w, dan hawke

Canberra Stadium is poised to host two ACT Brumbies double-headers with the club's Super W outfit set to launch their season against the competition benchmark. Rugby Australia has finally locked in a Super W fixture two weeks out from the season opener, with the Brumbies kicking off their season against the NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium on March 5. That clash will be the first of a double-header between the Brumbies and Waratahs, with their Super Rugby Pacific counterparts to close the show that night. Canberra will host another double-header against the Queensland Reds on March 18, while the Brumbies host the Western Force at Viking Park on April 3. Wedged in between are double-headers on the road against the Melbourne Rebels [March 11] and Fijian Drua [in Brisbane on April 9]. MORE RUGBY UNION "We're thankful to finally have a draw in place and as a team we're buzzing to get going next Saturday as one club against the Waratahs," Brumbies coach Dan Hawke said. "Having the traditional front runners at home is a fantastic opportunity for us but saying that, the competition as a whole looks very strong and every game will be a final for us." The Waratahs loom as a tall order in round one given they have won all four Super W titles. The top three teams will progress to the finals with the minor premiers heading straight to the grand final on April 24. An elimination semi-final between second and third place will take place on April 14. "A lot of work has gone into making the draw work and we believe it's been worth the wait, with more double-headers than ever before and the exciting inclusion of the Fijiana Drua," Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said. ACT BRUMBIES' SUPER W FIXTURE 2022 Round one: Saturday, March 5 - ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm.* Round two: Friday, March 11 - Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 5.15pm.* Round three: Friday, March 18 - ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm.* Round four: Competition bye. Round five: Sunday, April 3 - ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Viking Park, 2pm. Round six: Saturday, April 9 - Fijian Drua v ACT Brumbies at Lang Park, 5.15pm.* *Denotes Super Rugby Pacific double-header

