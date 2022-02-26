New farm gate shop for much-loved Majura Valley Free Range Eggs

news, latest-news,

Ann McGrath and her son Freddie McGrath Weber run Majura Valley Free Range Eggs on a glorious, sun-soaked property off the old Majura Road. Their farm-gate eggs are a mainstay for many Canberrans' quiche or omelette. For years, Canberrans have stopped at the entrance to the property to buy eggs from a little van and leave money in a box, the ultimate honesty system. But soon motorists along the old Majura Road will see a smart new farm gate shop that is actually a beautifully repurposed shipping container meant to evoke a Snowy Mountains slab hut. The new shop was always planned but had been made more urgent after thieves earlier this month broke open the cash box of the old van and stole the takings. "The old egg van doesn't have CCTV, and ACT police said nothing could be done," Freddie said. "While we've had the occasional bag of compost or egg stolen, this is the first time in over a decade of farm gate sales that we've had cash looted." The new shop was made from hand-milled stringybark timber from a family friend's property near Murrumbateman and as many recycled materials possible. The new shop will be home to fresh eggs and seasonal produce from the farm's market garden. It will also stock Majura Valley lamb, dairy products from a sheep milk dairy (coming soon), and "extremely low food mile fruit and vegetables". "It is all about creating an unforgettable experience and enabling people to connect directly with their food as they visit the farm," Freddie said. The new shop will maintain the honesty system, with PayPass and cash as well as security cameras and more consistent opening hours. "We are excited about the opportunities it will create by also having a power supply for local food trucks and picnics in the paddocks," Freddie said. And watch out for some swoon-worthy autumn activities including picking your own corn and sunflowers. If that's not enough, Freddie has also developed a mobile chicken coop for backyards that mimics the biodynamic work that's done on the farm. On the Majura Valley property, chickens roam the paddocks and nest in mobile chook sheds, which are rotated around the farm, supporting 250 birds per hectare. The birds fertilise the soil and keep the weeds under control. After the chickens move on, with their mobile shed, the rich pasture left behind supports lambs and ewes. Now the family-run business is extending some of that on-farm know-how to the humble suburban backyard. Freddie has developed a backyard chicken coop that is a scaled-down version of their mobile shed design. It's been dubbed the "backyard chicken tractor", able to hold up to six chickens. "Backyard chicken coops are often stagnated and smelly with a build-up of chicken manure that requires periodic cleaning and maintenance," Fred said. "The backyard chicken coop design is based on our holistic resource management and sustainable farming practices. "The mobile construction enables you to capitalise on the regenerative potential of chicken manure, moving the chicken coop around the backyard to improve your soils." The design also allows for the eggs to roll away into a container so they can't be broken and come out clean. It's another piece of rural ingenuity in the national capital. More details at mveggs.com

