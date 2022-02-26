Dopamine dressing | Trending

life-style, Shopping, Trending, deals, discounts, coupons, Dopamine dressing

Fashion that makes you feel good is hot right now, so why not opt for homewares and accessories that also lift your mood. Skirt, $399. Nothing injects joy into your clothes like splashes of vivid colour. leolinofficial.com.au Vala-S Power Pink shoes, $159.95. A killer heel with all the sweetness of a musk stick. stevemadden.com.au Sequin detail oversize hoodie, $129. Electric blue is a bold choice, as are sequins on menswear. hm.com Hot For Hue artistry palette, $18. Why not wear make-up that matches your fun ensemble? au.morphe.com Taina shorts, $288.74. Colour blocking can also help boost your mood if patterns and prints aren't your thing. secondsummerlabel.com Blue Q coin purse, $11. What's the best accessory when it comes to dopamine dressing? A sense of humour. quirksy.com.au Graphic print silk shirt, $505. Ahoy there! Nothing says 'happy' like cruise-inspired garb. sandro-paris.com.au Check hoop earrings, $16.95. Even the smallest hints of a striking pattern can make you smile. sussan.com.au Beautiful Truth top, $449. A silk linen blend wrap top guaranteed to brighten your day. gingerandsmart.com Pink Love mug, $44. A cup of matcha tea in the right cup will pep you up every time. carladinnage.com.au Melissa dress, $290. A sunshine state of mind can come in all shapes and sizes. garybigeni.com Xander cooler, $68. South African brands Lou Harvey and Bliss Jewellery have arrived in Australia, delivering a beautiful range of bold and vibrant accessories and bags. louharveyaustralia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/1c426bb0-78b1-4cb7-a30a-c80985ba19f4.jpg/r0_117_4586_2708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg