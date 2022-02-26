news, crime,

Two drivers have been charged and two vehicles seized after police were called to Tralee Street in Hume in response to the drivers doing burnouts in the area. About 9.30pm on Thursday night, police patrols responded to calls from members of the public about the dangerous driving behaviour on Tralee Street and Couranga Crescent. As police arrived, they observed a white Nissan Skyline and dark grey Nissan 180SX being driven dangerously and doing burnouts on the public street. READ MORE: Both drivers had passengers with them in their vehicles. The vehicles were immediately seized by police and towed away. Two male drivers, one a 21-year-old and the other aged 27, were charged with the improper use of a motor vehicle (burnouts). They will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date. Under ACT legislation their cars will be impounded for as long as three months. The industrial suburb of Hume in Canberra's south has been a common "hot spot" for burnout activity. The same illegal burnouts occurred in Hume in early January after police moved on drivers from Lonsdale Street in Braddon, and then from Fyshwick. The police have reminded drivers that reckless and dangerous driving puts everyone at risk - the drivers, their passengers and other road users. Police would like to thank the callers who reported the dangerous behaviour in Hume. Anyone who witnesses reckless or dangerous driving is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

