The ACT has recorded fewer than 500 cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row. A total of 495 cases were reported on Sunday, a small increase on the 478 cases reported on Saturday. There are 43 people in hospital with COVID-19, but none are in intensive care or on a ventilator. There are currently 3829 active cases of the virus in Canberra. NSW recorded another seven deaths and 6014 new cases up to 4pm on Saturday afternoon. A total of 1146 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 58 in intensive care. Almost 54 per cent of people aged over 16 in NSW have received their booster dose. In Victoria, 17 deaths and 5052 new cases were reported in the latest 24-hour period. Of the 274 patients in hospital, 38 are in intensive care and five are on a ventilator. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

