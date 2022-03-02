news, crime, Canberra, ACT, Court, Crime

The woman accused of ramming an ACT Corrective Services car to free her sentenced fiancé had her psychiatric assessment "cut off" early without explanation, a court has heard. Lila Rose Mary Walto is facing several charges - including rescuing and harbouring a prisoner - after allegedly ramming the government car in July to free prisoner Kane Quinn, who was being driven to Canberra Hospital for a medical appointment after he told them he swallowed a battery. Mr Quinn, also known as Kane McDowall, and Ms Walto, who is accused of driving the Jeep, then went on the run. The pair, both 28 at the time, were arrested at a Lyneham house within hours. Ms Walto appeared via phone in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday when she entered not guilty pleas to all 22 charges, which were read out individually by Special Magistrate Margaret Hunter. During the reading of the charges, Ms Hunter asked prosecutor Margaret Smith why there "seems to be a lot of duplicate charges". Ms Smith said the allegations "are quite complicated" in a "high-profile matter". "There are ongoing negotiations between the parties, but yes at the moment there is some overlap," Ms Smith said. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Earlier in the hearing, defence lawyer Carley Hitchins said Ms Walto attended a psychiatric assessment in February that was "cut off" early by Corrective Services. Ms Hitchins said there was no explanation why the appointment was stopped early despite it being booked for a specified amount of time. The defence lawyer said her client held concerns that it was done on purpose. Ms Hunter suggested that they "could write to Corrective Services and tell them the courts are not particularly impressed with it and there must be a good reason and they must give her that reason". Ms Walto is scheduled to complete the assessment on March 15. The court previously heard Ms Walto told police in an interview she wanted to start a new life with Mr Quinn and her children after the alleged prison escape. Prosecution documents tendered to the court previously accuse her of stealing the Jeep from a Fyshwick dealer on July 9 before the dramatic incident with Mr Quinn, listed as her fiancé in the documents. Other charges Ms Walto is facing include assaulting frontline community service provider, dangerous driving, arson and assault. She is remanded in custody and is scheduled to front court again on April 13. Mr Quinn has pleaded not guilty to a charge of escaping lawful custody. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/a2073f4c-f885-4faf-bc14-c7a7858b17c5.jpg/r0_0_1195_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg