Jemima McCalman spent two pre-seasons at the NSW Waratahs but never pulled on a sky blue jersey. Now she has a chance to show the Waratahs what they missed out on after being named on the ACT Brumbies' wing for their Super W opener at Canberra Stadium on Saturday. McCalman has heard about those Brumbies success stories before. Players overlooked by their home state who made their way to Canberra just looking for a glimmer of hope. Now she looms as a key piece of coach Dan Hawke's new-look back line led by an ex-Waratah with a point to prove in Wallaroos veteran Ash Hewson at flyhalf. McCalman starred for the President's XV, who sprung an upset win over the Brumbies in last year's iteration of Super W, on her way to a place in the Wallaroos' players of national interest squad. And if that didn't send a message to those in Sydney, she hopes Saturday's showing will. "We're setting a tone, not just for our Super W season but for everyone's Super W season," McCalman said. "I had two pre-seasons with the Waratahs and never pulled on a jersey. I'm also playing against a couple of my best friends which also gives an extra element to the game. "It's really exciting that Brumbies have provided that opportunity for the Sydney girls that haven't had the crack at Waratahs. Obviously the Waratahs are such a great team and have such depth that trying to break through there can be really difficult for some of us. "To be able to come down to Brumbies and add to their depth as a squad as well as give ourselves the opportunity to run around, it's really exciting." Western Sydney's Jay Huriwai will partner Hewson in the halves, while Japanese international Mana Furuta will debut for the Brumbies at outside centre. Talei Qalo Wilson switches from the wing to blindisde flanker, while ex-Wallaroo Georgia O'Neill returns at openside. The Waratahs enter another season of Super W as the competition favourites. They are chasing their fifth successive title, having never dropped a game at this level. But the Brumbies are spurred on by the belief they can cause a boilover in the first match of a double-header in the capital on Saturday, with a Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Brumbies and Waratahs to follow. The Brumbies led the Waratahs in a Super W trial match before being pipped at the post, igniting hope they can stun the star-studded NSW outfit. "It was a really tough match and the final score ended up being two tries to one which is the closest we've got to the Waratahs as a unit which is really exciting for us," McCalman said. "Going up against the Waratahs, who are undefeated and such champions of the game, it's always really exciting. You know it's going to be a really tough match." SUPER W ROUND ONE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Brumbies squad: 1. Iris Verebalavu, 2. Harriet Elleman, 3. Louise Burrows, 4. Ash Fernandez, 5. Grace Kemp, 6. Talei Qalo Wilson, 7. Georgia O'Neill, 8. Rebecca Smyth (C), 9. Jay Huriwai, 10. Ash Hewson, 11. Lillyann Mason-Spice, 12. Siokapesi Palu, 13. Mana Furuta, 14. Jemima McCalman, 15. Ella Ryan. Reserves: 16. Tania Naden, 17. Niki Paterson, 18. Kimberley Fyfe, 19. Shellie Milward, 20. Pearl Rakete, 21. Jane Garraway, 22. Teliya Hetaraka, 23. Sammie Wood. Waratahs squad: 1. Bridie O'Gorman, 2. Adiana Talakai, 3. Eva Karpani, 4. Kaitlan Leaney, 5. Atasi Lafai, 6. Piper Duck, 7. Emily Chancellor, 8. Anita Faimasui Brown, 9. Iliseva Batibasaga, 10. Pauline Piliae, 11. Margot Vella, 12. Katrina Barker (c), 13. Georgina Friedrichs, 14. Mahalia Murphy, 15. Lori Cramer. Reserves: 16. Penelope Leaitaua, 17. Emily Robinson, 18. Faliki Pohiva, 19. Sabine Blakeman, 20. Grace Hamilton, 21. Georgina Tuipulotu, 22. Nicole Nathan, 23. Layne Morgan.

