Luke Reimer's phone lights up with the same message at the start of every Tah week: You playing? On the other end is the ACT Brumbies flanker's cousin - abrasive NSW Waratahs lock Max Douglas. If the answer to the question is yes, the sledging begins. Rest assured it has already kicked off this week, with Reimer and Douglas named on the Brumbies' and Waratahs' respective benches for a Super Rugby clash at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night. Reimer is getting used to trading that message at the start of the week. The two cousins have already pulled on Brumbies and Waratahs gear to lock horns twice in the past five weeks. But this time, it's the real deal. MORE SPORT "He's been chirping it up the past couple of weeks," Reimer said. "I got to play against him in the trial and the Runners game the other week. This is our first time playing Super Rugby against each other. There might be a little bit of niggle at the bottom of the ruck but I'm always up for it." Reimer has spent the opening two weeks of the Brumbies' Super Rugby Pacific campaign out of the matchday 23, watching from the sideline as his teammates pipped the Western Force and rolled the Fijian Drua. The emerging flanker admits "it's always tough watching", but now he gets a chance to make a statement as the Brumbies-Waratahs rivalry ignites again. "Big time, I'm itching to get out there. It's been a while since I played last game last year. The boys are frothing to get at the Tahs this week, I'm excited myself and I'll be going out there to prove a point," Reimer said. "I want to bring lots of energy out there, that's one thing I can offer coming off the bench. It will be a real plus for us, that and bringing the physicality I can bring. "We're expecting them to be pretty physical. Their set piece has been better than it has been previously so it will be a good test to D up against that. "They were pretty strong in the Runners game we played two weeks ago so I'd imagine it would be another step up. "We've been a little bit sloppy with [execution]. We can be a little bit better. We drill our skills, but just drilling the execution under pressure around our set piece and our multi-phase attack, that's been our main point, and bringing the physicality and bringing the fight to them. "We know they'll bring it. They have a good coaching staff that have improved them out of sight from past Tah weeks. We know they'll bring it, so everyone is pretty prepared and pretty fired up for Saturday." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND THREE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Brumbies squad: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 23. Jesse Mogg. Waratahs squad: 1. Angus Bell, 2. David Porecki, 3. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 4. Jed Holloway, 5. Jeremy Williams, 6. Hugh Sinclair, 7. Charles Gamble, 8. Will Harris, 9. Jake Gordon, 10. Ben Donaldson, 11. James Turner, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 13. Izaia Perese, 14. Dylan Pietsch, 15. Alex Newsome. Reserves: 16. Tom Horton, 17. Te Tera, 18. Ruan Smith, 19. Max Douglas, 20. Langi Gleeson, 21. Carlo Tizzano, 22. Will Harrison, 23. Tevita Funa. SUPER W ROUND ONE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.

