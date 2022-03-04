news, crime,

NSW Police are seeking help to find a woman wanted on an arrest warrant. Kristy Lee Taunton, 42, is wanted in relation to alleged fraud and proceeds of crime offences. She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm-175cm tall, of medium build, with fair hair and green/hazel eyes. Ms Taunton is known to frequent the Goulburn, Marulan, Queanbeyan and Campbelltown areas. READ ALSO: Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/408a5079-3d34-4d1c-a550-042e75a8b123.png/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg