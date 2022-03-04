news, latest-news,

The Canberra Outlet Centre is keeping it real, choosing notable Canberrans to turn model for a day and don the latest looks for its autumn fashion campaign. Think paralympian and Quizzic Alley owner Michael Milton or Canberra Hospital assistant director of nursing Genevieve Harrigan in the latest designs. The other Canberrans starring in the campaign are hospitality legend Omar Muscat (owner of Urban Pantry, Double Shot and Locale Pizzeria), artist and creative director Daniel Kirkland, Prime7 presenter Elly Wicks, Allhomes general manager Danielle Harmer and Kalari Wiradjuri young woman Dhani Gilbert.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/48674bc6-8916-4ef6-bc9a-0a994a559c64.jpg/r0_111_1689_1065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg