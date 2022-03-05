ACT records its wettest summer in a decade

news, environment, canberra weather, act weather

Summer in the ACT was wetter and colder than usual this year, with mean maximum temperatures around two degrees below average. Rainfall was up 150 to 200 per cent on the season average, the Bureau of Meteorology's latest report showed. More than 240 millimetres of rain fell at the Canberra Airport weather station, resulting in the wettest summer since 2011-12. Storms at the start and end of February saw total rainfall finish close to the monthly average, and above average in the southern suburbs of Canberra. The warmest day this summer was recorded on February 15, when the temperature peaked at 32.7 degrees. The coolest Canberra day came on December 10, when the temperature dropped to an unseasonable 14.1 degrees. Wet weather put ACT City Services under strain, with the mowing season, which usually runs from September to March, now extended alongside La Nina. Executive branch manager of city presentation Steven Alegria said the ACT government was now on its fifth full mow of the city, when it might usually do six for the entire season. "It has certainly been another challenging wet season for mowing," Mr Alegria said. "The wet weather does impact on, not just through the growth of grass, but also through the fact that mowing becomes slower because the grass gets quite high." The ACT has put on an extra nine machines to keep up with the rapid growth of grass this summer. READ ALSO: The work has also been outsourced to contractors, after the program received a funding boost during the last budget. Mr Alegria said the season had gotten off to a delayed start due to COVID. "We are expecting that the mowing season will be an extended season into May," he said. Wet weather was predicted to continue into the weekend for the ACT, with between 15 to 35 millimetres forecast for Saturday. BOM engagement officer Morgan Pumpa said a cold front with a trough was moving through the region, bringing unsettled weather conditions on Saturday. Ms Pumpa said there was a chance of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, which could bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall. "Which also brings the chance of flash flooding and river flooding, so its really important people keep an eye on the warnings over the weekend," she said. A top of 25 degrees was forecast for the ACT on Saturday, with a top of 24 degrees on Sunday. Cooler temperatures were likely to continue into next week.

