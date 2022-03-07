news, crime,

Someone threw a star picket at a police car after officers tried to break up a group doing burnouts on Friday night. Police said they went to Canberra Avenue in Fyshwick, where a large group of people and vehicles had congregated, about 11pm. The group had earlier been moved on from Hume after hoon driving and burnouts were reported to police. Police said they saw a white Holden Commodore doing burnouts on Canberra Avenue, and the group deliberately blocked the road as police moved to intervene. The police vehicle was then damaged by the crowd when someone threw a star picket, which lodged in the roof-racks. The Commodore that did the burnouts was found soon after and seized by police. Officer in Charge of Road Policing acting Inspector Ken Williams said this type of behaviour must stop. READ ALSO: "This group had already been moved on from Hume and they chose to go and encourage illegal activity in Fyshwick. To then wilfully hinder police and damage a vehicle is the simplest form of mob behaviour," he said. "We will not tolerate this type of activity and will be actively engaging these groups whenever and wherever they congregate. We will also be combing through multiple pieces of social media to identify those responsible for Friday night's damage." Anyone who can help police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7049860. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

