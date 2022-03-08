news, latest-news, Canberra Raiders, Raiders NRL, Raiders team round one, Brad Schneider, Jack Wighton

The Canberra Raiders are backing Brad Schneider to handle two of the team's most important jobs when he is thrown into the NRL starting role on Friday. Schneider has been officially named as Canberra's halfback for the round-one clash against Cronulla, partnering Jack Wighton and getting the first shot to fill Jamal Fogarty's boost for the first four months of the campaign. But Schneider is also expected to take on the Raiders' goal-kicking duties in the absence of Jarrod Croker, who will start the year in reserve grade after career-saving knee surgery. With no Croker, Fogarty or the suspended Jordan Rapana, Schneider looms as the next man to step up in what will be just his second first-grade game. "This is what it's all about as a young player - stepping up when you get your opportunity and making something of it," Wighton said of Schneider. "He's a very handy player. One of those kids that does all the extras and that's what gives me all the confidence in the world with him. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "I'm excited. There's nothing more exciting than playing with a young kid stepping into first grade and trying to make an impact. "Brad's a good all rounder. He's got a very strong running game, that's going to be one of the main things for us. He'll take the organising on board." Wighton will keep control of the left side of the field, teaming up with Hudson Young, Matt Timoko and Nick Cotric while Schneider wears the No. 7 and pulls the strings on the right with Corey Harawire-Naera, Matt Timoko and Semi Valemei. Wighton will be playing his 200th game when the Raiders return to Canberra Stadium for the first time since July last year. He debuted as a teenager in 2012 and shifted around the back line before making his mark as a five-eighth, guiding Canberra to the grand final in 2019 and winning the Dally M Medal in 2020. "It was a dream to play one game, so to play my 200th is massive," Wighton said. "It's been a roller coaster. A lot of blood, sweat and tears, but I'm grateful for the whole lot." NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm. Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Semi Valemei, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Brad Schneider, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Elliott Whitehead (C). Bench: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Ryan Sutton, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Harry Rushton, 22. Jarrod Croker, 23. Xavier Savage, 24. Sam Williams

