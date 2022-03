news, latest-news,

Celebrate Canberra Day on Monday in Commonwealth Park, with entertainment from 11am to 8pm. There will be a showcase of local multicultural community activities with fabulous food, beverages and performers from around the globe. Raio de Sol, with their soul-stirring drums, will be one of the local multicultural groups performing. Food will include everything from gozleme to apple strudel. There will also be kids' games and roving family entertainment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/a6df2a16-5b6d-4380-b003-2606fff83f58.jpg/r1_0_698_394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg