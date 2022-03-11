sport, brumbies, Canberra Stadium, Canberra Stadium GIO, Canberra Raiders, new stadium canberra, New stadium civic canberra

The ACT government says it will continue to invest in ongoing upgrades at Canberra Stadium to ensure it meets the standards required for elite sport despite being unsure about the venue's long-term future. Venues Canberra and the government announced an extension to the stadium's naming rights deal with GIO, with the company to extend its partnership until at least 2026. The length of the deal coincides with what will be flashpoint for the government and the stadium, with the Meninga Stand's set to reach its 50-year lifespan in 2027. The stadium debate has been thrust back into the spotlight in the past two weeks, Chief Minister Andrew Barr calling for it to become a federal election issue. Former Brumby and independent Senate candidate David Pocock has thrown his support behind a Civic stadium, but the major parties are yet to detail if they will buy into the almost $1 billion debate. The ACT government leases Canberra Stadium from the Australian Sports Commission - a Federal government body - for Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies games. Part of the lease is that the ACT government is responsible for the upkeep, maintenance and investment of the stadium. That includes the new big screen, ticket-booth upgrades and the playing turf, as well as any other major changes that need to be made. MORE CANBERRA SPORT The government has limited its stadium investment in recent years because it doesn't own the asset and the commission has not revealed plans to redevelop the AIS precinct. "We've invested millions of dollars into [Canberra Stadium]. We'll continue to do that for the next little while," said ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry. "It's still got a little bit of life in her. We'll keep going for a little bit longer. "...With any ageing facility, there's always challenges around making sure they remain safe and continue to upgrade and maintain. "That's what we've been doing, we'll continue to make for its safe and fit for purpose until we work all the other pieces for those bigger projects of a convention stadium or city stadium." There is a growing push to badge a new Civic venue as a "National Stadium" to ensure it attracts Federal government funding and interest. It would be viewed as a venue used for sporting events, concerts and function that services the capital, rather than being seen as a Raiders and Brumbies home ground. The government first sold naming rights to Canberra Stadium a decade ago and GIO has remained as the only partner since it was built in 1977. Raiders chief executive Don Furner welcomed news of the ongoing partnership, and hoped talk of a new venue would accelerate. Furner pointed to new venues in Sydney, Parramatta and Townsville, as well as planned stadium projects in Penrith and Hobart as a reason for Canberra to ensure it doesn't get left behind. "Without a doubt, Canberra's next step has to be a new stadium in town for us to keep up," Furner said. "[Canberra Stadium] is fantastic, but it's probably served its purpose. It's a tough ask in winter to get people out. "The finances and the politics of it are not up to me, but as a major hirer, we'd love it down the track. It would be a great capital project. "You have to keep pace with other stadiums. We're the capital of the country, we should have a stadium that represents that fittingly."

