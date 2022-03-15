life-style, discounts, deals, coupons, promo codes, afterpay day, shopping

Get excited bargain hunters - Afterpay Day is almost here. Afterpay Day rolls around twice a year and is one of the biggest shopping dates on the calendar. Each year brands offer up to 70 per cent off both in-store and online. Australian Coupons is your one-stop shop for coupons and promo codes across the four days deals will be running, so be sure to check back from March 17-20 for more deals at your favourite stores. From electronics to homewares, beauty and fashion lots of retailers (both big and small) jump on board to offer special deals for Afterpay Day. Brands like Adidas, eBay and Foot Locker are just some of the participants who have offered huge savings in previous years. With around 63,000 businesses offering Afterpay as a payment option - there's a good chance your favourite store will be taking part. And with Afterpay being essentially like a virtual lay-by service, you can buy now and pay later. Get your purchase delivered to your door then pay for it in instalments if you can't or don't want to pay the full amount upfront. Click the link below to keep up to date with deals. Read more: For great Afterpay Day deals go to www.australiancoupons.com.au/categories/afterpay Disclaimer: While ACM has endeavoured to ensure that the information above is correct at the time of publishing, deals are subject to change without notice.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/49546499-b721-4822-933b-a0e43fb3484d.jpg/r0_279_5481_3376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg