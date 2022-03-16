sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, Brumbies team, Super Rugby, Super Rugby Brumbies, Super Rugby COVID, Super Rugby crowds

ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has implored rugby fans to "get off your backside", vowing to bury the memory of last year's grand final defeat in a rematch against the Queensland Reds. The Brumbies and Reds will collide in a Canberra blockbuster on Friday night in what will be the Brumbies' last game at home before hitting the road for the next two months. It's the perfect way to finish the start to the season and the Brumbies are chasing five wins in a row to start a year for the first time since 2002, although all games have been against Australian and Fijian opponents. The controversy of grand final heartbreak still lingers for fans, with the footage of the Reds dropping the ball before their match-winning try set to spark the rivalry battle to life. Brumbies players say they have moved on from the moment Taniela Tupou appeared to drop the ball before James O'Connor scored in the next phase of play. Rugby Australia said there was no "compelling evidence" to overturn referee Nic Berry's decision to award the try, despite overhead replays showing the ball appearing to come loose. And the fact the Brumbies were on the wrong side of a 20-8 penalty count add to the frustration after the match and it has lingered for the past 10 months. It's understood Rugby Australia referee officials did give the Brumbies some explanation of Berry's decisions, but it did little to ease the pain of broken title dreams. Asked about O'Connor's injury-time try, returning lock Darcy Swain said: "Reviewing it, no try. But on the field, it looked like a try. That's just how it is." Tom Banks said: "I'm not too worried about that. Credit to them, they probably deserved to win. But this year is different, this is going to be a test for us." McKellar hopes that disappointment manifests into a big crowd on Friday night, with the Brumbies and Reds the only unbeaten teams left in the competition and bragging rights up for grabs. Just 6000 fans turned up to watch the traditional rivalry contest between the Brumbies and the NSW Waratahs two weeks ago, but the battle against the Reds is these days regarded the benchmark of Australian rugby. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "There's a real edge around the place, which is good," McKellar said. "I think it's a really healthy rivalry, with a lot of respect from us to them and I assume from them to use. We've got to celebrate that and hopefully people get behind it. "We don't want to be sitting out there on Friday night in front of 6000 people. Get off your backside and get out and watch a couple of really good teams go hammer and tongs at each other." The Brumbies and the Reds have been the bright sparks in Australian rugby for the past five years, with the Brumbies winning the 2020 COVID-affected competition and the Reds getting revenge last season. They were also the only Australian teams to beat Kiwi opponents last year and will likely fly the flag again this year when the trans-Tasman element of the competition begins at the end of April. The Brumbies have made three changes for the match as McKellar continues to rotate players and rest anyone with niggling injuries. He has recalled Swain (concussion), hooker Folau Fainga'a (ankle) and Andy Muirhead for the clash, while rookie Tom Hooper retains his place in the game-day squad after an impressive run-on debut. "I think the challenge for us is that 80 minute performance - that's what we're chasing," McKellar said. "And there's been good passages and good periods where we've been really dominant. But it's about doing that consistently throughout the course of the game." SUPER RUGBY ROUND 5 Friday: ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Ala'alatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Tom Wright, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Connal McInerney, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Tom Hooper, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 23. Jesse Mogg

