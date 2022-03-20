news, local-news,

As a federal election - predicted to be held on May 14 - looms, Liberal ministers are reflecting on the Labor win in South Australia. On Saturday, SA Labor leader Peter Malinauskas became the state's Premier, the first loss for an incumbent government since the pandemic. In response, federal Liberal MP Nicolle Flint said the result showed the importance of "quiet Australians" in the upcoming election. Meanwhile, the Greens have pitched a $88 billion plan to "lift people out of poverty". Leader Adam Bandt said if the party holds the balance of power following the election, they will raise welfare payments to at least $88 per day and abolish mutual obligations for job seekers. While the COVID-19 pandemic has not become a major election issue, some aged care residents and their families are still struggling. Families of residents with dementia have called the PPE they must wear "frightening" for patients. Others say loved ones did not recognise them when they finally reunited. Also continuing to recover from the pandemic is the travel industry. The industry has welcomed a $75 million injection from the federal government. Australia's efforts to support Ukraine in its war against Russia have also ramped up, with an additional $21 million worth of ADF stock to be donated to Ukraine. The government says they will also provide at least 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to "support Ukraine's energy security". The government says it has issued nearly 4500 visas to Ukrainians, with over 600 having already arrived in Australia. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBxJDq6WLub2UphQ8wEq23/0a92cbb4-c256-4dc2-b55e-76b83f5083ff.jpg/r61_14_2238_1244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg