Ukrainian university lecturer Oleksandra Molloy says the past eight days have felt like 8000 days. With her parents and sister in Kropyvnytskyi, 300 kilometres south of Kyiv, getting on with life in Canberra has felt fraught. A University of NSW Canberra aviation specialist at the Australian Defence Force Academy, Dr Molloy has directed her energy towards fundraising and advocating for her countrymen. Dr Molloy wants to see a no-fly zone for military aircraft over Ukraine, to prevent future Russian air attacks. "This usually is implemented when a large-scale population is under threat and when a large-scale population has been killed. That's exactly what's happening now," she said. "The message I'm trying to pursue alongside many Ukrainian communities all over the world is that we need to stop war, we need to have diplomacy, we need to be mindful of civilians. "So implementing a no-fly zone at present is one of the most important issues." In response to the Australian National University declaring it had suspended ties with two Russian institutions this week, Dr Molloy said sanctions didn't go far enough. "The main priority right now should be to stop the killing of civilians," she said. Outside the Ukrainian Orthodox Centre in Turner, tributes have flowed as the church takes on an organisational role in demonstrations against the invasion. Reverend Father Michael Solomko said with Canberra's Ukrainian community at a loss, they wanted to ensure people didn't begin turning a blind eye to Ukraine's suffering. "I've been inundated with phone calls from people asking, 'How can they contact their relatives? How can they help them'?" he said. READ MORE: The community rallied outside the European Union embassy in Yarralumla on Friday, joining protesters around the world standing in solidarity with Ukrainians. European Union ambassador Michael Pulch met the demonstrators, offering assurance of the EU's support for Ukraine. The demonstrations will continue on Saturday with a protest outside the Russian Embassy at 10am, followed by a barbecue fundraiser at the Polish White Eagle Club from 12pm. A prayer service will be held at the Ukrainian Orthodox Centre from 11.30am on Sunday, with a sausage sizzle fundraiser afterwards. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

