Erin Osborne delivered a player-of-the-match performance in her last hurrah in professional cricket, as the ACT Meteors defeated Western Australia by six wickets at Phillip Oval on Sunday. The 32-year-old finished with 2-21 and 32 not out off 29 balls. She was at the crease for the winning runs - a wide by Zoe Britcliffe missed by the wicketkeeper costing WA five. The victory was sealed in just 18.1 overs and was an almost perfect send-off for the veteran of 94 WNCL matches. "To be not out is special and to finish it with one of my good mates in Carly Leeson, it was a nice moment to share with her," Osborne said. "It was a great way to finish off the season." From 37.4 overs WA set a total of 117 for the Meteors to chase, but the dismissal of the top three in the batting order for just 15 runs put the pressure on. Youngster Olivia Portman was the best of the Meteors, notching her first half-century before falling for 58 runs. Her partnership with Osborne was the turning point of the match. "For our batters I think that was the best I'd seen Olivia Porter bat," Osborne said of her teammate. "For a young kid taking on responsibility at four - I think we've found a really good one there." Osborne was met with applause, hugs and congratulations from her teammates, club staff, opposition, family and friends as she walked off the field between a guard of honour. She said it would take some time for reality to sink in that her cricketing career was really over. "I don't think it's really kicked in at the moment, it just feels like we've had a really good day at the office," Osborne said. "I know our squad is in good hands. We've got some really good leaders there and some quality young kids coming through too, so I'm looking forward to being a big fan of the Meteors forever." The ACT Meteors will have to wait and see how other results unfold to find out whether they finish the year on the top half of the table, while Western Australia return home winless. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

