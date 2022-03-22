Frydenberg spruiks budget tax relief for small businesses

A plan to cut red tape for small and medium businesses will mean less time spent "buried in paperwork", the Treasurer says.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.