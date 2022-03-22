The Canberra Times
Frydenberg spruiks budget tax relief for small businesses

Finn McHugh
Finn McHugh
Updated March 22 2022 - 7:15pm, first published 10:30am
A plan to cut red tape for small and medium businesses will mean less time spent "buried in paperwork", the Treasurer says.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
