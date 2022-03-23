The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber only

Fossil fuel industry shaped carbon capture and storage rules: report

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated March 23 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor. Picture: Simone De Peak

The federal government sidelined independent experts and consulted "almost exclusively" with fossil fuel companies and big emitters on rules making carbon capture and storage projects eligible for emissions reduction credits, a new report claims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.