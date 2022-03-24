The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

Top chef admits money laundering, perjury, fraud

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 24 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officers lead James Mussillon, centre, into City Police Station after his arrest in August 2021. Picture: Karleen Minney

A top Canberra chef has admitted committing offences of money laundering, perjury and fraud, following an investigation that led police to freeze assets believed to be worth more than $1 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.