The Canberra Times

Canberra Youth Theatre is marking 50 years with premieres and new programs

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Breen, left, Jessi Gooding, top right and Elliot Cleaves in rehearsal for Dags. Picture: Canberra Youth Theatre

Dags - and Canberra Youth Theatre - changed Debra Oswald's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.