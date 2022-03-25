The Canberra Times
Subscriber only

ACT Brumbies rookie Lachie Albert set to fill the boots of Wallabies star Nic White in Super Rugby debut

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
March 25 2022 - 8:30am
Lachie Albert was drafted in by coach Dan McKellar to fill the boots of a Wallaby. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Lachie Albert is set to make his Super Rugby debut tonight after ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White stayed in Canberra for the birth of his third child.

