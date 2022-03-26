The Canberra Times
Hands up if you want to play fullback: Strike weapons look to cover Banks

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
March 26 2022 - 6:00am
Jesse Mogg will put his hand up to fill the No. 15 jersey. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Jesse Mogg has emerged as the frontrunner to fill the void left by Tom Banks as some of the ACT Brumbies' most-lethal strike weapons put their hands up to don the No.15 jersey.

