COVID-19: ACT records 701 new daily cases, hospitalisations increase

By Hannah Neale
Updated March 28 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:00am
COVID-19 hospitalisations have risen to a month-long high with 46 people requiring specialised care in the ACT. Meanwhile, daily infections remain low after numbers spiked over 1000 last week.

There are 46 people in Canberra hospitals with COVID-19. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos
