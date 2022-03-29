The Canberra Times
Amy Shark announces 2022 Canberra show as part of See U Somewhere tour

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated March 29 2022 - 3:30am, first published 2:43am
Amy Shark is heading to Canberra in July. Picture: Jess Gleeson

Good news, music fans - Amy Shark is heading to Canberra.

