The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How running plays a crucial role for wellbeing

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated April 2 2022 - 6:13am, first published 4:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marathon runner and coach at Canberra Runners, George Masri, gearing up for the Canberra Marathon. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Marathon running is more than the medal, it's about the sense of community says Canberra runner and coach George Masri.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Trainee reporter

Olivia is a trainee reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.