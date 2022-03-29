The Canberra Times
Katy Gallagher says her office was vandalised following Kimberly Kitching bullying allegations

Hannah Neale
March 29 2022 - 11:00pm
Senator Katy Gallagher has claimed her office was vandalised and she had received many "unpleasant" emails following bullying allegations after the death of Kimberly Kitching.

Labor senator Katy Gallagher. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
