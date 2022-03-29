The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber only

Budget falls short of long-term strategy, according to Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated March 29 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 9:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The election-eve budget presents a vision of a technology-powered Australia however falls short of long-term investment and leaves the nation exposed to workforce shortages, according to the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering.

The election-eve budget presents a vision of a technology-powered Australia but falls short of long-term investment.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Journalist

I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.