Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells must resign herself to being dropped from Scott Morrison's Christmas card list for a long time. And she must bear, with as much fortitude as she can muster, the vituperation of former colleagues who reproach her, probably wrongly, for their fate at the May election. Her farewell senate performance may be seen as raw treachery, revenge, or a belated penance for finding herself in bad company.
Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.
