ACT Senate race: Kim Rubenstein ready to fight for doubling territory's representation

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 1 2022 - 1:01pm
Senate candidate Kim Rubenstein. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Aspirant independent politician Kim Rubenstein is ready to roll for Canberra in the Senate, so much so she has already drafted legislation to double the ACT's Senate representation to four seats.

