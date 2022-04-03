The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT records 718 new COVID cases, zero ventilation as of Saturday April 2

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated April 3 2022 - 12:59am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two people remain in intensive care while the number of patients requiring ventilation has dropped to zero as the ACT maintains fewer than 1000 new COVID cases for a second day in a row.

The ACT recorded 718 new COVID cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.