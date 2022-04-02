The Canberra Times
Two patients in ICU, one on ventilation as ACT reports 808 new COVID cases

Doug Dingwall
Doug Dingwall
Updated April 2 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:00am
Two people remain in intensive care and one person is under ventilation as Canberra records fewer than 1000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in several days.

The ACT reported 808 new infections in the latest reporting period.
