Canberra Liberals' Nicole Lawder calls for weekly garbage bin collections in ACT to remain

By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 5 2022 - 3:53am, first published 1:45am
Rubbish is collected fortnightly for particpants in an ACT organic waste trial, a change that could be rolled out city wide. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The opposition has called on the ACT government to commit to weekly rubbish bin collections in addition to food and organic waste pick ups, which are presently being trialled in Canberra's north.

