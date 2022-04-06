The Canberra Times
Jerrabomberra parents say they were not consulted on school boundary changes, despite government claims

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
Updated April 6 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
Jerrabomberra Public School learned of significant changes to the enrolment intake area for next year on March 24. The school has more than 900 students and about 15 demountable classrooms. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

NSW Department of Education officials claim parent representatives and principals were consulted on significant school enrolment area changes in Jerrabomberra which have enraged the community.

