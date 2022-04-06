The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese calls for expulsion of Russian diplomats from Canberra following Ukraine atrocities

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated April 6 2022 - 9:10pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has called for Russian diplomats to be expelled from the country. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Russian diplomats should be expelled from the country following reports of horrific war crimes emanating from Ukraine's battlefields, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has urged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.