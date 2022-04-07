The Canberra Times
Waste champion to teach workshop at Canberra's 2022 Zero Waste Festival

By Alex Crowe
April 7 2022 - 7:30pm
Camille de Bourgh has used a mobile phone application to help people in her neighburhood dispose of their food scraps, while feeding her garden. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Camille de Bourgh hasn't taken her landfill bin out in more than three months, she's aiming for a full year.

