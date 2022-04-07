The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'Drunk' prisoners lit fires at Alexander Maconochie Centre that caused $3.7m damage

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 7 2022 - 7:29am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Alexander Maconochie Centre, where prisoners who lit fires caused $3.7 million in damage. Picture: Karleen Minney

A fire lit by allegedly drunk detainees in Canberra's prison caused more than $3.7 million in damage, put significant pressure on the jail's capacity and highlighted ongoing issues with the way prisoners' time is structured, an independent review has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.