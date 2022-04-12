The Canberra Times
NBL targets Canberra Cannons revival amid AIS Arena upgrades

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 12 2022 - 8:00am
Upgrades are set to breathe new life into the AIS Arena. Picture: Karleen Minney

The NBL is planning a Canberra Cannons revival as league bosses look to strike a deal for further AIS Arena upgrades in a move that could see them land venue management rights.

