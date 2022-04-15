The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's NASA space centre reopens to visitors

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's NASA-run space centre will briefly reopen over the Easter weekend, with COVID caution at the Deep Space Communication Complex keeping gates closed for over a year.

Glen Nagle, Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex's spokesperson. Picture: Elesa Kurtz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.