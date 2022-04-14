The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing gears up for Easter long weekend

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 14 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Double demerits weren't enough to deter some ACT motorists, with 20 drivers caught breaking the law on Thursday.

ACT Policing conducted 235 Random Breath Tests on Thursday.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.