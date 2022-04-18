The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Analysis

Federal election 2022: Hung parliament in the offing? Better finally talk climate action then

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 18 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What took them so long?

Labor leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.