The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT court sentences James Lawrence Michael Raftery to jail for defrauding Canberra woman, 90, with dementia of $292k

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated April 19 2022 - 6:13am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Lawrence Michael Raftery (right), 33, walks out of the ACT courts building with his mother on a previous occasion. Picture: Blake Foden

A plumber who defrauded a 90-year-old woman with dementia of about $292,000 during his handyman services has failed in his bid to undergo drug and alcohol rehabilitation before going to jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.