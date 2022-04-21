The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man in his 80s dies with COVID-19 as Canberra records 1265 new COVID cases on Thursday

Hannah Neale
Jasper Lindell
By Hannah Neale, and Jasper Lindell
Updated April 21 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man in his 80s has died with COVID-19 in the ACT, health authorities announced on Thursday.

A man in his 80s has died with COVID-19 in the ACT, where 1265 new cases were reported on Thursday. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.