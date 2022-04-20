The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT government to examine NSW and Victoria household contact rule changes before making decision

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated April 20 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said changes to household contact settings in the ACT were still being considered in light of the announcements from NSW and Victoria. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The ACT government will examine changes to household isolation rules in NSW and Victoria before confirming exactly what changes will be implemented in the territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.