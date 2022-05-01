The Canberra Times
My Cousin Vlad is a Macedonian-Australian comic with his own take on things

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
May 1 2022 - 7:30pm
My Cousin Vlad will perform at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre on May 6. Picture: Supplied

My Cousin Vlad is an outsize figure. Whether on his podcast Dis Dat with My Cousin Vlad or delivering online soliloquies or songs - often from his beloved Audi - in suit and sunnies, there's not much that's subdued or subtle about the Macedonian-Australian comic.

