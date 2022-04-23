The Canberra Times
Labor pledges further health support to First Nations people

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
April 23 2022 - 12:30pm
Labor leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Labor party has announced it will train 500 additional First Nations health workers and invest in life-saving dialysis and rheumatic heart disease treatments to help close the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander gap.

